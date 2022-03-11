Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian downgrades MarketWise (MKTW), an investment research platform for self-directed investors, to Neutral from Outperform after its Q1 guidance implied slowing growth in billings and revenue, management provided no full-year guidance, and the company faces a challenging macro environment.

"As a result of these impacts, we see pretty limited visibility into MarketWise's (NASDAQ:MKTW) fundamental trends, and while we admit the current market environment is as challenging as it could be for MarketWise, we also have a hard time right now getting comfortable with exactly what normalized trends look like, even if the market stabilizes," Arounian wrote in a note to clients.

The company saw a "huge lift" during COVID, and that group is now up for renewals as top-of-the-funnel demand is slowing and remain volatile, the analyst said. And with the stock market declining, it's harder for customers to justify spending ~$800 per year with their stocks falling, Arounian pointed out.

MarketWise (MKTW) does have growth opportunities and a strong cash-generative model, he added. Still, the lack of visibility prompts him to wait on the sidelines.

Note that on Thursday, SA's Quant rating flagged MKTW at risk of performing poorly due to decelerating momentum and poor profitability.

