Natera enrolls 1K patients in study of tumor test Signatera in colorectal cancer
Mar. 11, 2022 10:57 AM ETNatera, Inc. (NTRA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) said it enrolled 1K patients in over 100 sites across the U.S. in its BESPOKE CRC clinical study to measure the impact of its tumor test Signatera in resectable colorectal cancer (CRC).
- The company said it expects to enroll over 2K patients with CRC across different stages of disease and to follow them for up to 5 years post surgery.
- The primary goals of the study are to quantify the real-world impact of Signatera on both adjuvant treatment decisions and clinical outcomes, compared to a historical control group.
- The company said BESPOKE CRC is one among dozens of trials evaluating the utility of Signatera to inform treatment decisions across a range of solid tumors.
- Signatera is a circulating tumor DNA test for treatment monitoring and molecular residual disease (MRD) assessment in patients previously diagnosed with cancer.