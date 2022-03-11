Voya Investment Management and iCapital form partnership
Mar. 11, 2022 9:38 AM ETVoya Financial, Inc. (VOYA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Voya Investment Management, the asset management business of Voya Financial (VOYA +1.1%), has partnered with iCapital, the leading global fintech platform driving access and efficiency in alternative investing for the asset and wealth management industries.
- Voya IM will leverage iCapital’s customized technology, service and diligence solution for financial advisors and their high-net-worth clients seeking access to Voya’s alternative and private fund offerings.
- iCapital will digitize the subscription, administration, operational and reporting processes for PIF, which improves the efficiency of the investment process and helps ensure information is complete upon submission.
- Partners like iCapital can help grow the investor base and improve experience while offering exposure to Voya’s unique and differentiated capabilities.