CNN (T +0.1%) has confirmed it's launching its high-stakes subscription service March 29 - and that it will be pressing a "lifetime" deal with discounts for quick sign-ups.

In a discussion it's planning for Austin's South by Southwest Festival, the company says "March 29 will be an important day in the history of CNN and CNN+ will be a critical part of our future."

The service will debut at $5.99 per month or $59.99/year. But those who sign up in the first month will be able to pay $2.99/month for as long as they remain subscribers. CNN also reportedly plans a cheaper, ad-supported tier - all the rage among streaming services - as well as include it in bundle pricing with HBO Max.

It will combine live shows from news anchors with programming in genres including cooking, talk, parenting, and others. And it will have access to CNN's original series creations, including Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

More detail on the future of CNN and CNN+ will come once the news network is part of Warner Bros. Discovery (DISCA -1.4%) as new chief Chris Licht takes over May 1.