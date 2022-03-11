Net Savings Link to improve crypto trading desk, exchanges in 2022

Mar. 11, 2022 9:53 AM ETNet Savings Link, Inc. (NSAV)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Data analyzing in exchange stock market: the candle chars on display. Analytics price change cryptocurrency BTC to USD (Bitcoin / US Dollar), the most popular pair in the world. Big Bitcoin logo.

SlavkoSereda/iStock via Getty Images

  • Net Savings Link (OTCPK:NSAV) on Friday released business outlooks for 2022, such as improving its centralized cryptocurrency exchange and trading desk.
  • Specifically, NSAV and Metaverse Network will launch additional tokens, non-fungible tokens and expand crypto mining operations. Recall NSAV bought a 50% stake in crypto mining company HIVE Strategy, with MNC holding the remaining 50%.
  • For its decentralized digital asset exchanges, NSAVDEX 1 and NSAVDEX 2, NSAV will continue to add features, increase marketing and list more coins and tokens, including NFTs.
  • With regards to its centralized exchange, the company wants to get the Philippine crypto exchange license so it can start operations and list virtual assets.
  • In February, Net Savings Link agreed to buy a 50% stake in Vagabond Technology to develop its blockchain protocol.
