Boeing (BA +2.8%) has not seen any respite from the freeze in 787 Dreamliner deliveries, but the company has not stopped testing suppliers' capacity to meet production scenarios as high as seven per month by year-end 2023, Reuters reports.

The company has stopped making public predictions on when it will win approval from U.S. regulators to resume Dreamliner deliveries, but according to the report, it has discussed scenarios with parts makers despite labor and materials shortages that may be exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Boeing's recovery plan could see it raise the current monthly rate of two 787s to three by May, if deliveries have started by then, and again to four around November, and suppliers are said to have been asked to be ready to tackle rates as high as seven per month by October 2023 if requested.

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu forecasts monthly output will stay at two in 2022, rising to 3.5 in 2023 but remaining below five "to facilitate the burndown of inventory," adding that an April delivery restart "may be aggressive."

With Dreamliner deliveries still paused, Boeing reported just 22 total plane deliveries in February, down from 32 in January.