American Outdoor Brands slides 8% after outlook fall short of consensus, revenue miss: Q3 Results
Mar. 11, 2022 9:54 AM ETAmerican Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- American Outdoor Brands (AOUT -7.7%) fell as the company reported revenue miss in its 3Q22 earnings result with guidance below the consensus.
- Revenue of $70.1M (-15.2% Y/Y) misses consensus by $2.44M. It represents the decline in traditional brick-and-mortar channel net sales.
- "The decline was driven by lower net sales of products within our shooting sports category, particularly those products related to personal protection, but were partially offset by growth of the products product sales in our outdoor lifestyle category," noted CEO Brian Murphy.
- On a two-year basis, net sales grew 61.8% over pre-pandemic third quarter of fiscal 2020, comprising of +80% growth in outdoor lifestyle category and ~45% in firearm-related shooting sports category.
- Sales in traditional sales channel was up 26.6%, and growth in the e-commerce channel of 122.4% vs. 3Q20.
- Gross margin of 45.8% was an increase of 60bps over the comparable quarter last year.
- Adjusted EBITDAS was $10.5 million, or 15.0% of net sales, compared with $15.8 million, or 19.1% of net sales a year ago.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.52 beats by $0.06.
- Acquisition: The company announced that it is acquiring Grilla Grills, a direct-to-consumer provider of high-quality grills, smokers, and accessories at purchase price of $27M in all-cash deal.
- American Outdoor said "Both Grilla Grills and our existing MEAT! Your Maker brand are 100% direct-to-consumer brands that, when combined, are expected to generate nearly 10% of our total net sales."
- As at the end of 3Q22, the company has repurchased $7M of its shares out of $15M buyback program announced in Dec. 2021.
- Updated 2022 Guidance: Sales expected to range between $245-$250M, well below the consensus of $281.29M.
- Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS to be within $34-$36M
- GAAP EPS to range between $0.61-$0.74
- Non-GAAP EPS of $1.65-$1.78, excluding one-off asset amortization and stock compensation. It compares to consensus of $2.08.