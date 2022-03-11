Consumer sentiment drops further in March as inflation expectations rise
- March University of Michigan consumer sentiment: 59.7 vs. 61.7 expected and 62.8 prior.
- Expectations: 54.4 vs. 58.8 expected and 59.4 prior.
- Current conditions: 67.8 vs. 66.0 expected and 68.2 prior.
- Inflation expectations: 5.4%, highest since 1981, vs. 4.9% prior.
- Expected gas prices posted their largest monthly increase in decades. Personal finances were expected to worsen in the year ahead by the largest proportion since the surveys started in the mid-1940s, according to the report.
- "Current expectations are consistent with heightened pressures on wages to meet the continued growth in demand," said Richard Curtin, the chief economist of the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers. "Like the game of musical chairs, everyone continues racing around the circle of rising prices and higher wages. Although everyone knows the game will end, everyone still wants to obtain the highest income possible before they exit."
- He pointed out that the "greatest source of uncertainty" is inflation and the potential impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "In the March survey, 24% of all respondents spontaneously mentioned the Ukraine invasion in response to questions about the economic outlook."
