Texas Roadhouse gains after Stifel calls out attractive entry point
Mar. 11, 2022 10:05 AM ETTexas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Stifel upgraded Texas Roadhouse (TXRH +1.3%) to a Buy rating after having it lined up at Hold.
- The frim called out a "fair' entry point on the restaurant stock with the view that the recent pullback in the share price gives investors a crack to hold a high-quality casual dining name.
- "The stock has pulled back ~17% since the end of February and is trading close to two standard deviations below its three-year average pre-COVID P/E NTM multiple."
- Shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) are down more than 11% YTD.
