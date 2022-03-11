Texas Roadhouse gains after Stifel calls out attractive entry point

  • Stifel upgraded Texas Roadhouse (TXRH +1.3%) to a Buy rating after having it lined up at Hold.
  • The frim called out a "fair' entry point on the restaurant stock with the view that the recent pullback in the share price gives  investors a crack to hold a high-quality casual dining name.
  • "The stock has pulled back ~17% since the end of February and is trading close to two standard deviations below its three-year average pre-COVID P/E NTM multiple."
  • Shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) are down more than 11% YTD.
