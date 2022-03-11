More than 98% of U.S. in areas with low or medium COVID community spread
Mar. 11, 2022 10:25 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ), PFE, MMM, MRNAULTA, AHPI, APT, NVAX, AZN, BNTXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor38 Comments
- New CDC data has found that more than 98% of the U.S. population is living in areas with low or medium spread of COVID-19.
- The CDC established "COVID-19 Community Levels" based hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.
- The goal is to help localities determine what steps to stake to stem the spread of COVID.
- In areas with low and medium levels, most people do not have to wear a mask indoors.
- Vaccine makers: Pfizer (PFE +1.3%), BioNTech (BNTX +2.0%), Moderna (MRNA +1.8%), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.2%), AstraZeneca (AZN -0.5%), and Novavax (NVAX -0.5%).
- Mask manufacturers: Alpha Pro Tech (APT -2.6%), Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI), 3M (NYSE:MMM), and Ulta Beauty (ULTA -0.6%).
- On Thursday, the Transportation Security Administration said it was extending a mask mandate on planes, trains and public transport into April.
