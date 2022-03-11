More than 98% of U.S. in areas with low or medium COVID community spread

Mar. 11, 2022

  • New CDC data has found that more than 98% of the U.S. population is living in areas with low or medium spread of COVID-19.
  • The CDC established "COVID-19 Community Levels" based hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.
  • The goal is to help localities determine what steps to stake to stem the spread of COVID.
  • In areas with low and medium levels, most people do not have to wear a mask indoors.
  • Vaccine makers: Pfizer (PFE +1.3%), BioNTech (BNTX +2.0%), Moderna (MRNA +1.8%), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.2%), AstraZeneca (AZN -0.5%), and Novavax (NVAX -0.5%).
  • Mask manufacturers: Alpha Pro Tech (APT -2.6%), Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI), 3M (NYSE:MMM), and Ulta Beauty (ULTA -0.6%).
  • On Thursday, the Transportation Security Administration said it was extending a mask mandate on planes, trains and public transport into April.
