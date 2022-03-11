Shoals Technologies (SHLS +12.0%) jumps to its highest in nearly two months despite reporting a Q4 loss while revenues rose 24% Y/Y to $48M, driven by a 29% increase in System Solution sales and a 15% increase in Components revenues.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA was $11.3M, compared to $14.1M for the prior-year period; backlog and awarded orders at year-end 2021 rose 94% Y/Y to $299M, a new company record.

For FY 2022, Shoals sees adjusted EBITDA of $79M-$97M and revenues of $300M-$350M, below $351M analyst consensus estimate.

Despite weak revenue guidance, Guggenheim upgrades Shoals to Buy from Neutral with a $22 price target, saying the company "has done an excellent job of managing its business in a highly disrupted environment... and it was able to offer an outlook for all of 2022 that is reasonably robust although below existing consensus expectations."

"Even if the company does experience additional disruptions related to price inputs, which we believe is a distinct possibility, the current valuation appears to discount that risk already," Guggenheim's Joseph Osha writes.

Shoals also said it opened a new 219K sq. ft. plant in Tennessee, providing the ability to double its electrical balance of systems manufacturing capacity.