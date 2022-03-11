AcelRx stock falls 18% following Q4 results

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX -14.2%) stock fell following its Q4 results.

Q4 total revenue declined to $2K, compared to $738K in Q4 2020.

The company said 8.96K units of opioid pain drug DSUVIA were sold in Q4 2021, compared to 3.71K units in Q3 2021, but it recognized only $2K in net revenues in Q4 due to a $0.3M reserve for potential returns related to a certain wholesale customer that bought product for the Department of Defense (DoD) in 2020.

The company noted that the DoD bought exclusively from a secondary wholesale customer instead of their primary wholesaler, and thus AcelRx recorded a reserve in the event this product is not ultimately sold to the DoD.

Combined R&D and SG&A expenses amounted to $6.9M, compared to $8.7M in Q4 2020.

Q4 net loss was -$7.92M, compared to -$8.92M in Q4 2020.

Outlook:

The company's expects to submit two NDAs for its pre-filled syringe product candidates, pending outcome of FDA feedback that is expected in Q2, and the manufacturing of initial lots of nafamostat.

Quarterly combined R&D and SG&A expense is expected to be between $9M and $10M.

The company added that annual debt service is expected to be ~$10M as it continues to pay down amounts outstanding under its senior debt facility that matures in June 2023.

Annual capital expenditures are expected to be $2M.

