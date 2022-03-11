DocuSign plunge leads Asana, Twilio, other SaaS stocks lower

Mar. 11, 2022

DocuSign sign and logo on facade of company headquarters building

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • As DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) plunged 20% on Friday, the result of slowing growth in the days ahead, several other software-as-a-service stocks followed suit, including industry stalwarts such as Twilio (NYSE:TWLO).
  • Stocks like Asana (NYSE:ASAN), Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP), Twilio (TWLO), Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) and several others declined more than 5%, after DocuSign (DOCU) said revenue guidance for fiscal 2023 would be $2.48 billion, implying growth of just 18%, down from 45% in its just completed fiscal year.
  • Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) also dropped more than 5%, while other stocks in the sector, including Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR), Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) and fellow COVID-19 favorite Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) fell 2% of more.
    • On Thursday, DocuSign (DOCU) reported revenue of $2.1B for the fiscal year ending January 31st 2022, and provided revenue guidance of $2.48B for the fiscal year ending January 31st, 2023. DocuSign's (DOCU) year-over-year revenue growth in the just completed fiscal year was 45%, and its guidance suggests revenue growth for the coming year of about 18%.
    • In January, investment firm Baird picked DocuSign (DOCU) among its top cloud software stocks for 2022.
