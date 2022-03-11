DiDi Global shares crash by 40% as company halts Hong Kong listing plans
Mar. 11, 2022 10:59 AM ETDiDi Global Inc. (DIDI)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor9 Comments
- DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) shares tumbled as much as 40% Friday as the Chinese ride-sharing leader put off plans to list its shares in Hong Kong.
- The Cyberspace Administration of China told DiDi (DIDI) that the company would not be able to list its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange because DiDi's (DIDI) proposals to prevent security and data leaks fell short of regulatory requirements. According to a report from Bloomberg, DiDi's (DIDI) main apps will also remain suspended from local app stores in China for the foreseeable future.
- Friday's share decline was the latest act of drama for DiDi (DIDI), which went public in the United States in a $4.4 billion IPO last June. Shortly after its IPO, China pulled DiDi's (DIDI) offering off app stores in China amid a cybersecurity probe of the company's operations. And in December, DiDi (DIDI) said it would move its shares from the New York Stock Exchange to Hong Kong.
- The halt on DiDi's (DIDI) Hong Kong stock listing potentially throws a monkey wrench into the plans that other Chinese tech stocks might have about moving their share listings out of the U.S.
- DiDi's (DIDI) big share losses come on the heels of a broad decline in Chinese tech stocks on Thursday. That selloff was spurred on by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission saying that five Chinese companies that trade in the U.S. are in danger of being de-listed for failing to meet American accounting regulatory guidelines.