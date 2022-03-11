Wheaton Precious Metals slumps after Q4 earnings miss; gold output falls 4%

Mar. 11, 2022 10:58 AM ETWheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

stones of gold and silver gross, mineral extraction of gold and silver. Concept of luxury and wealth.

RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM -2.8%) drops off a 52-week high after missing estimates for Q4 earnings and revenues, as the company produced and sold less gold compared with the prior-year quarter.

Wheaton also set its FY 2022 production guidance, seeing gold output of 350K-380K oz., above the 342.5K oz. produced in 2021, and 23K-25K silver oz., below 26M oz. produced in 2021, resulting in total production of 700K-760K gold equiv. oz., in line with nearly 753K gold equiv. oz. in 2021.

In Q4, Wheaton produced 88,321 oz. of gold, 4% lower than the year-ago quarter, as Salobo, the company's biggest source of gold, suspended operations for 18 days in October after a conveyor belt fire.

The company also produced 6.4M oz. of silver, down from 6.5M oz. in the prior-year quarter, as output at Antamina, the company's second largest source of silver, fell 29% due to lower throughput and grades.

Wheaton also declared a $0.15/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.

