WisdomTree Investment's (WETF -0.1%) largest shareholder, ETFS Capital, is working with another investment firm, Lion Point Holdings, to change WisdomTree's board and management to bolster the stock price of the ETF sponsor and asset manager.

The two firms plan to "work constructively" with WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) to help the company "unlock value for the benefit of all stockholders." While they expect to enter discussions with WETF board members about the matter, the two stockholders reserve the right to take their case for board representation directly to WisdomTree's other stockholders at the 2022 annual meeting.

ETFS Capital, chaired by Graham Tuckwell, acquired 10.5% of WisdomTree's common shares in 2018 when it sold some assets to WETF for $253M in cash, 15.25M of common shares, and 14,750 shares of series A convertible preferred stock.

Lion Point holds 4.52M shares, representing a 3.1% stake in WisdomTree (WETF). Didric Cederholm, a citizen of Sweden and France, is founding partner and chief investment officer of Lion Point.

On Thursday, SA's Quant rating warned that WETF is at risk of performing poorly due to decelerating momentum and overpriced valuation.

In the past five years, WisdomTree (WETF) shares have dropped 41%, severely lagging the XLF, up 48%, and the S&P 500, up 97%, during the same time period as seen in this chart.

Last June, WisdomTree (WETF) shares rose on speculation of potential M&A interest