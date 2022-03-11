Humanigen gains the most in nearly a year after new insider filing by science chief

Mar. 11, 2022

  • The shares of clinical-stage biotech, Humanigen (HGEN +22.1%), have added more than a fifth on Friday to record the biggest intraday gain since March 2021, after the company’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dale Chappell, disclosed a series of insider purchases.
  • In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Chappell announced the purchase of call options this week, which will grant the right to buy several hundred thousands of company shares.
  • Early this month, Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) witnessed a four-day rally after the Chief Executive Cameron Durrant disclosed over twofold rise in his equity stake to 70,000 company shares.

  • Humanigen (HGEN) is currently advancing its experimental COVID-19 therapy lenzilumab in a Phase 2/3 trial conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Its topline data are expected in late Q1 or early Q2, Dr. Durrant said last month with the company's earnings release.

