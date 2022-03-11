Discovery holders sign off on AT&T media merger, setting up April close
Mar. 11, 2022 11:01 AM ETDiscovery, Inc. (DISCA), TDISCB, DISCKBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Discovery (DISCA -1.3%) stockholders have approved the company's media merger with WarnerMedia (T +1.6%), the last key formality before the creation of Warner Bros. Discovery as a key media-industry player.
- At a special meeting the shareholders signed off on charter amendments, a proposal to issue shares in connection with the deal, and a nonbinding advisory compensation proposal.
- Both boards had approved the deal and it's received regulatory go-aheads.
- The two companies have recently been signaling that with Discovery holder approval in hand they will proceed toward closing by mid- to late April.
- Morgan Stanley last week took a look at catalysts driving the new, media-free AT&T to come.
- AT&T is currently holding its Investor Day presentations describing its way forward as a communications and broadband company.