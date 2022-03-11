Pfizer plans to stop further investment in Russia, but will still send medicines

Mar. 11, 2022 11:14 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor5 Comments

Pfizer CEO Rings NYSE Closing Bell As Stocks Rally On China Trade Hopes

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

  • Pfizer (PFE +2.4%) CEO Albert Bourla said the pharmaceutical company will not further invest in Russia, but will continue to provide its medicines to the country.
  • Speaking on CBS' Face The Nation, Bourla said that Pfizer (PFE +2.4%) has little exposure to Russia and the financial impact from the country's invasion of Ukraine will hardly impact the company's bottom line. Less than half of 1% of its revenues come from Russia.
  • The exec said the conflict will not impact Pfizer's (PFE +2.4%) providing drugs to Russia. "How can you say I'm not going to send the cancer medicines to Russians because of what they did."
  • Bourla added that the situation in Russia and Ukraine shouldn't lead to any supply chain issues.
  • Some smaller biotech companies are seeing clinical trials in Ukraine impacted by the war.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.