Pfizer plans to stop further investment in Russia, but will still send medicines
Mar. 11, 2022 11:14 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Jonathan Block
- Pfizer (PFE +2.4%) CEO Albert Bourla said the pharmaceutical company will not further invest in Russia, but will continue to provide its medicines to the country.
- Speaking on CBS' Face The Nation, Bourla said that Pfizer (PFE +2.4%) has little exposure to Russia and the financial impact from the country's invasion of Ukraine will hardly impact the company's bottom line. Less than half of 1% of its revenues come from Russia.
- The exec said the conflict will not impact Pfizer's (PFE +2.4%) providing drugs to Russia. "How can you say I'm not going to send the cancer medicines to Russians because of what they did."
- Bourla added that the situation in Russia and Ukraine shouldn't lead to any supply chain issues.
- Some smaller biotech companies are seeing clinical trials in Ukraine impacted by the war.