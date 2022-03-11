Genius Sports (GENI -7.3%) shares have slipped after the sports data and technology company reported its Q4 results, with a GAAP EPS of -$0.28 that fell below analyst estimates. The company recorded a 78.7% Y/Y jump in Q4 revenues to $84.01M.

Segment revenue: Betting Technology, Content & Services revenue rose 52.9% to $53.9M, driven by new customer acquisitions and growth in customer utilization of event content. Other drivers included price increases, expansion of value-add services and new service offerings. Media Technology, Content & Services revenue more than doubled to $17.1M, driven by new customers in the Americas and Europe, primarily for programmatic advertising services, and the inclusion of revenues from recent acquisitions. Sports Technology & Services revenue more than tripled to $13M, driven by recent acquisitions Sportzcast and Second Spectrum.

However, net loss widened to $53.3M from $13.5M in Q420. FY21 net loss also widened to $592.7M from $30.3M, with the company accelerating investments to fund organic and inorganic growth initiatives. Full-year revenues jumped 75.4% to $262.7M.

Financial outlook: The company has guided to a FY22 revenue of $340M, below the consensus estimate of $342.49M. Its adj. EBITDA forecast for the year is $15M. For FY23, It expects revenue in the range of $430M-440M (consensus $431.40M), and an adj. EBITDA of $40M-$50M.

Management comment: "2021 was a transformational year that saw Genius form innovative new relationships with leagues, sportsbooks and brands alike, which allowed us to deliver record group revenue in the fourth quarter. We are confident that 2022 will be another strong and profitable year as we capitalize on the growth opportunities ahead and continue to expand our services around the world."