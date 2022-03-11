JPMorgan cuts Chevron to sell
- In what is sure to be a controversial call, JPMorgan analyst Phil Gresh downgraded Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to sell Friday.
- Gresh points to strong recent performance, Chevron having outperformed the index (NYSEARCA:XLE) by 11% in the past month, as the primary reason for the downgrade.
- The bank assumes Brent oil prices will average $90 in 2022, $85 in 2023, and $80 long-term.
- The analyst remains buy-rated on Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Cenovus (NYSE:CVE), with hold ratings on Canadian Natural (NYSE:CNQ), Conoco (NYSE:COP), Imperial (NYSE:IMO), Occidental (NYSE:OXY) and Suncor (NYSE:SU).
- Gresh sees Chevron as fairly valued, with a $169 price target, but sees almost 50% upside at Cenovus, as Canadian fundamentals continue to improve.