JPMorgan cuts Chevron to sell

Mar. 11, 2022 11:15 AM ETXLE, SU, OXY, IMO, COP, CNQ, CVE, XOM, CVXBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor19 Comments

Bull and Bear Symbol with Stock Market Concept.

undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

  • In what is sure to be a controversial call, JPMorgan analyst Phil Gresh downgraded Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to sell Friday.
  • Gresh points to strong recent performance, Chevron having outperformed the index (NYSEARCA:XLE) by 11% in the past month, as the primary reason for the downgrade.
  • The bank assumes Brent oil prices will average $90 in 2022, $85 in 2023, and $80 long-term.
  • The analyst remains buy-rated on Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Cenovus (NYSE:CVE), with hold ratings on Canadian Natural (NYSE:CNQ), Conoco (NYSE:COP), Imperial (NYSE:IMO), Occidental (NYSE:OXY) and Suncor (NYSE:SU).
  • Gresh sees Chevron as fairly valued, with a $169 price target, but sees almost 50% upside at Cenovus, as Canadian fundamentals continue to improve.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.