Orphazyme stock slumps 40% as it plans Nasdaq delisting, halve workforce in restructuring

Orphazyme (ORPH -39.8%) stock plummeted after the company said it intends to delist its American Depositary Shares ((ADSs)) from Nasdaq and reduce its global workforce by ~50%.

The company said that after receipt of a negative Trend Vote — for its marketing application for arimoclomol in Niemann-Pick disease type C in the EU — and considering its financial position, the board decided to file a petition for an in-court restructuring of Orphazyme.

Orphazyme said the aim of the restructuring is to explore whether a basis can be established which allows for all or part of the company’s operations to continue, including a basis for injecting further capital, or a sale of all or parts of the company’s assets.

The company noted that as part of its efforts to reduce costs, Orphazyme recently closed its commercial operations in Germany, the U.K., and the US.

On March 11 in Denmark, Orphazyme will begin negotiations under the Danish Act on Collective Redundancies and the Act on Information and Consultation.

In addition, the company said it intends to file for voluntarily delisting ADSs from Nasdaq with the SEC on March 21.

The company expects the delisting to become effective on March 31.