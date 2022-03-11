Just Eat Takeaway jumps on takeover speculation

Grubhub sign posted in the ground in Humble, Texas.

Brett_Hondow/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) advanced 11% on a report that the food delivery company is the subject of takeover speculation.
  • There is speculation that the GRUB may be looking at its strategic options with an investment banker, according to a Betaville "uncooked" alert. The food delivery firm may have attracted interest from private equity. Some people following the matter suggested Uber (NYSE:UBER) may be around the situation.
  • The takeover speculation comes after a Bloomberg report in January that the company's management may be open to a sale of Grubhub, the U.S. segment of the company.
  • Just Eat (GRUB) management had indicated to some investors the company may be open to selling Grubhub, according to the Bloomberg report. Advisers were said to be pitching a take-private deal or breakup.
  • The speculation also comes after the Just Eat Takeaway CEO reportedly said in November that he had no plans to sell Grubhub.
  • Also see last week, DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) is said to have held takeover talks with Deliveroo last year.
