Just Eat Takeaway jumps on takeover speculation
Mar. 11, 2022 11:33 AM ETJust Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB), UBERDASHBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) advanced 11% on a report that the food delivery company is the subject of takeover speculation.
- There is speculation that the GRUB may be looking at its strategic options with an investment banker, according to a Betaville "uncooked" alert. The food delivery firm may have attracted interest from private equity. Some people following the matter suggested Uber (NYSE:UBER) may be around the situation.
- The takeover speculation comes after a Bloomberg report in January that the company's management may be open to a sale of Grubhub, the U.S. segment of the company.
- Just Eat (GRUB) management had indicated to some investors the company may be open to selling Grubhub, according to the Bloomberg report. Advisers were said to be pitching a take-private deal or breakup.
- The speculation also comes after the Just Eat Takeaway CEO reportedly said in November that he had no plans to sell Grubhub.
- Also see last week, DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) is said to have held takeover talks with Deliveroo last year.