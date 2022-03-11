Smith Micro Software dips after missing Q4 estimates
Mar. 11, 2022 11:29 AM ETSmith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Smith Micro Software (SMSI -11.6%) is in red after missing consensus estimates on Q4 revenues and earnings.
- The software developer reported a revenue of $14.7M (+18.2% Y/Y), offset by a quicker-than-expected drop in subscribers of the legacy CommSuite visual voicemail deployment at Sprint, as T-Mobile completed the migration of acquired Sprint customers onto its own network.
- CEO Bill Smith noted: "We recently signed a contract with Dish Wireless for CommSuite that represents a healthy growth potential for our CommSuite product line, as they work to deploy their network. We can now turn the attention of our CommSuite teams to supporting our new customer and deploying a premium voice messaging solution that generates sustainable recurring revenue for both Smith Micro and Dish."
- For FY21, revenue was $58.4M (+14% Y/Y), driven by growth in its Family Safety segment related to the business acquired from Avast, partially offset by the decline in CommSuite revenue. Non-GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter was -$2.4M, while FY21 net loss was -$2.2M.