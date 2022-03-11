Coupa Software Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 11, 2022 5:35 PM ETCoupa Software Incorporated (COUP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 14th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-70.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $186.18M (+13.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, COUP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 1 downward.