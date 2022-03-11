Calavo Growers Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 11, 2022 5:35 PM ETCalavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, March 14th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-70.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $257.99M (+17.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CVGW has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.