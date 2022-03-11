Vail Resorts Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 11, 2022 5:35 PM ETVail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, March 14th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.64 (+55.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $960.23M (+40.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MTN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.