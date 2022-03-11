Super League Gaming Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 11, 2022 5:35 PM ETSuper League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 14th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (+35.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.02M (+671.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SLGG has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.