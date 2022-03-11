Amphastar climbs after Q4 beat as Piper Sandler raises target to a Street high

The shares of the generic drugmaker, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH +11.3%), have recorded the sharpest intraday gain in nearly two years on Friday as investors react to the company’s better-than-expected financials for Q4 2021.

Citing the company’s unique position among its peers, Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem has raised the price target of the stock to a Street high of $35 per share to imply a premium of ~15% to the last close.

Amsellem opines that due to the sustainability of its base business and a “complex generics pipeline that is bearing fruit,” Amphastar (NASDAQ:AMPH) is “unique among its U.S. generics peers as a legitimate EBITDA growth story.”

The company’s revenue for the quarter rose ~26% YoY to $120.9M, and for the full year, the top-line jumped ~25% YoY to $437.8M.

Amphastar (AMPH) recorded net income for the fourth consecutive quarter as earnings reached $19.8M in Q4 2021 from $5.8M of net loss in the prior-year period.

The company’s performance is in sharp contrast to its bigger rivals, Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) and Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS), both of which reported lower than expected revenue for Q4 2021.

