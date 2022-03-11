Foghorn Therapeutics buoyed by 2021 annual report, 2022 outlook
Mar. 11, 2022 11:56 AM ETFoghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX)LLYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Foghorn Therapeutics' (FHTX +15.6%) 2021 annual report and 2022 outlook, announced before the market open on Thursday, has served to bolster the stock.
- From Wednesday's close through late morning trading, the stock is up ~17%.
- In the pipeline, Foghorn (FHTX +15.6%) said initial clinical data for FHD-286 in acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes is expected in the first half, adding FHD-609 in synovial sarcoma could also come in the first half.
- In addition, Foghorn (FHTX +15.6%) anticipates advancing other candidates, such as protein degraders, enzymatic inhibitors and transcription factor disruptors, throughout the year.
- The company ended the year with $154.3M in cash.
- In December, Eli Lilly (LLY +1.1%) R&D group Loxo Oncology agreed to partner with Foghorn (FHTX +15.6%) to develop cancer treatments in a deal worth up to ~$1.7B.