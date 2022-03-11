BP (BP -2.1%) and Eni (E -1.9%) say they reached an agreement to combine their Angolan businesses in a 50-50 joint venture that will have more than 200K boe/day of oil and gas production and 2B barrels of net resources.

The Azule Energy JV is expected to become Angola's largest producer, surpassing TotalEnergies (TTE -1.3%), with stakes in 16 licenses and a participation in the Angola liquefied natural gas joint venture.

Eni says the JV also will take over the company's stake in Solenova, which is jointly held with Angola's state oil producer Sonangol.

Separately, Reuters reports BP is close to selling to Eni its stakes in Algeria's In Salah and In Amenas gas developments; the value of such a deal is unclear.

Investors have not fully valued Eni's forward potential, which could represent a buying opportunity, Power Hedge writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.