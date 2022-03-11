Hot Stocks: GRUB takeover speculation; LAZY gets bid; LZ rallies on earnings; AVO plunges

M&A headlines and earnings news provided crucial catalysts during Friday's midday trading. Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) spiked during intraday action amid speculation that the firm might be looking for a takeover suitor.

Meanwhile, Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) rallied on its own merger-related news. The stock expanded its value by nearly a quarter following the receipt of a takeover offer.

Turning to earnings news, LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) jumped following the release of its quarterly results. However, a quarterly loss and a drop in sales volume for its key product prompted a decline in Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO).

Gainers

Just Eat Takeaway.com (GRUB) saw a flood of investor interest amid takeover chatter. The speculation was triggered by an item from Betaville, which said the food delivery company could be considering its strategic options with an investment banker.

Fueled by hope that the firm could find a merger suiter, GRUB climbed 13% in intraday trading, coming further off a low set earlier this week.

Elsewhere, a takeover bid sent Lazydays Holdings (LAZY) sharply higher. The RV retailer received an offer from B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) valued at $25 per share.

With the offer, LAZY rallied 23% in intraday action, rising to $22.07 at about 12:15 a.m. ET.

In other news, LegalZoom.com (LZ) surged 10% in midday trading. The online provider of legal services reported a quarterly loss that was not as wide as analysts had projected. Revenue climbed 16% to $142M.

Decliners

Mission Produce (AVO) plunged 10% in intraday trading following the release of its quarterly results. The sell-off came after the company reported a Q1 loss compared to a profit recorded in the same period last year.

The avocado producer said its revenue climbed 25% from last year to reach almost $217M. However, a 50% jump in average selling prices fueled the increase, while avocado volume dropped 18%.

Looking for more of the day's biggest winners and losers? Click over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.