EU commission to sanction Russian steel, prohibit Russian energy investment
Mar. 11, 2022 VALE, OMVKY, TTE, BP, SHEL, MT
- The European Commission released a proposal for additional sanctions against Russia Friday, in a step to ratchet up pressure on Putin following continued violence in Ukraine.
- The measures will "prohibit the import of key goods in the iron and steel sector from the Russian Federation" and are likely to provide a pricing tailwind for European steel producers like Arcelor (NYSE:MT) and international iron ore producers like Vale (NYSE:VALE).
- Additionally, the Commission will "propose a big ban on new European investments across Russia's energy sector" a measure that is unlikely to impact European energy companies, as Shell (NYSE:SHEL), BP (NYSE:BP) and others have already announced an exit; for Total (NYSE:TTE) and OMV (OTCPK:OMVKY), existing investments appear to be unimpacted.