EU commission to sanction Russian steel, prohibit Russian energy investment

Mar. 11, 2022 12:27 PM ETVALE, OMVKY, TTE, BP, SHEL, MTBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor6 Comments

European flags in front of the Berlaymont building in Brussels

Travel_Motion/E+ via Getty Images

  • The European Commission released a proposal for additional sanctions against Russia Friday, in a step to ratchet up pressure on Putin following continued violence in Ukraine.
  • The measures will "prohibit the import of key goods in the iron and steel sector from the Russian Federation" and are likely to provide a pricing tailwind for European steel producers like Arcelor (NYSE:MT) and international iron ore producers like Vale (NYSE:VALE).
  • Additionally, the Commission will "propose a big ban on new European investments across Russia's energy sector" a measure that is unlikely to impact European energy companies, as Shell (NYSE:SHEL), BP (NYSE:BP) and others have already announced an exit; for Total (NYSE:TTE) and OMV (OTCPK:OMVKY), existing investments appear to be unimpacted.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.