G-7, EU revoke Russia's favored trade status, targeting energy, finance, luxury goods

Adding to the raft of sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, the Group of 7 nations said they'll deny Russia's Most Favored Nation status related to key products, including energy, luxury goods, iron and steel, and access to capital markets.

"This will revoke important benefits of Russia’s membership of the World Trade Organization and ensure that the products of Russian companies no longer receive Most-Favoured-Nation treatment in our economies," the group said in a statement.

In line with the statement, President Joe Biden signed on Friday an executive order banning the importation into the U.S. of fish, seafood, alcoholic beverages, and non-industrial diamonds from Russia. In addition, the order also prohibits the exportation, re-exportation, or supply from the U.S. to Russia of any U.S. currency. The EU is also agreeing to the additional sanctions to by implemented by the G-7.

The EU statement also points to bans on importing iron and steel into the EU from Russia and will propose a ban on new European investments across Russia's energy sector.

In addition, the G-7 nations (France, Germany, Italy, Japan, U.S., and U.K.) are working to prevent Russia from getting financing from leading multilateral financial institutions, including the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The group also said it will intensify efforts to prevent evasion of the sanctions and to close loop holes, specifically with an eye to cryptocurrency. "Specifically, in addition to other measures planned to prevent evasion, we will ensure that the Russian state and elites, proxies and oligarchs cannot leverage digital assets as a means of evading or offsetting the impact of international sanctions, which will further limit their access to the global financial system," the statement said.

The allies will continue to develop and put in place measures that further limit Russian entities (that either directly or indirectly support the war) from accessing international capital markets.

They're also ready to further restrict exports and imports of key goods and technologies into Russia, and plan to put pressure on Russian elites and oligarchs. "We will make sure that the elites, proxies, and oligarchs that support President Putin's war are deprived of their access to luxury goods and assets," the statement said.

They conclude the statement saying they're prepared to take further measures to hold Putin and his regime accountable.

Earlier, U.S. set to revoke Russia's favored trade status, Moscow hits back

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.