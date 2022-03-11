Yext jumps after ~$494M worth of insider buying
Mar. 11, 2022
- Yext (NYSE:YEXT) pops up 5% on Friday after the company's directors went on buying streak.
- Director Hillary B Smith bought 3,500 shares at an average price of $5.77 each, worth ~$20.20K.
- Director Julie Richardson has bought total of 35,000 shares at a price of $5.5377 each. The transaction amounts to $193.82K.
- Director Michael Walrath has bought 50,000 shares, taking his direct beneficial ownership to 1,350,135 shares. At price of $5.60 per share, the transaction values to $280K.
- Quick look at the company's ownership structure:
