Russia restricts Instagram, advancing fight with Meta Platforms

Mar. 11, 2022

Apple iPhone X on office desk with icons of social media network instagram application on screen. Social network. Starting social media app.

bigtunaonline/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Russia's communications regulator is stepping up its battle with Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB -3.3%), now restricting access to Instagram in the country amid its ongoing war with Ukraine.
  • In a statement, Roskomnadzor says that based on requirements from Russia's prosecutor general, it's limiting access to Instagram due to calls to commit violent acts against Russians.
  • That's a result of a Meta decision to allow posting of such information for its users in a number of countries.
  • In an update, Roskomnadzor says to allow those users more time, it will implement the restrictions on Monday, offering Russian Instagrammers about 48 hours to move photos and videos to other social networks and notify contacts.
  • Meta shares are now hovering near a two-year low; they're now down 51% from a 52-week high of $384.33 reached on Sept. 1.
