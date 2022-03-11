YouTube expands ban on Russian state media globally
Mar. 11, 2022 12:56 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor19 Comments
- YouTube (GOOG -0.8%, GOOGL -0.9%) is expanding a ban on Russian state-funded media worldwide in response to violation of its policies.
- That expands limits it had put on such media in European countries.
- "Our Community Guidelines prohibit content denying, minimizing or trivializing well-documented violent events. We are now removing content about Russia’s invasion in Ukraine that violates this policy," the company says.
- Since its last update, YouTube says it's removed more than 1,000 channels and more than 15,000 videos for violating a number of its policies.
- It had also paused all YouTube ads in Russia, and "we've now extended this to all of the ways to monetize on our platform in Russia."
- YouTube also touted its ability to provide trusted news, noting its homepage "shelves" for breaking news and top news have received more than 17 million views in Ukraine.
- In the ongoing skirmish between Russia and social media, Russia's communications regulator has added restrictions on Instagram to its other measures amid the war in Ukraine.