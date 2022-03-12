SA Quant rating flags four crypto-focused stocks at high risk of underperforming
- Seeking Alpha's Quant rating last week flagged crypto-related stocks Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF), Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI), Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) at high risk of performing badly as the broader digital asset market comes under pressure in the wake of regulatory risks, as well as geopolitical and economic uncertainties.
- For some context, bitcoin (BTC-USD) is off about 19% year-to-date as war breaks out in Ukraine. Ethereum (ETH-USD) is dropping more than 32% YTD. Since cryptos and risk assets, particularly U.S. equities, share a positive correlation, it's important to note that the S&P 500 (SP500) is also down 11.4% YTD and the tech-heavy Nasdaq (COMP.IND) tumbles nearly 18%.
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD) -1% last week experienced wild price action again amid a wide string of uncertainties and elevated stock market volatility. Some recent crypto-specific headlines could've pressured digital asset prices; speculators seemed to have mixed views on President Joe Biden's digital asset executive order, which told government agencies to examine the potential risks and benefits of cryptos. And on Friday, two proposed spot bitcoin exchange traded funds got rejected by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
- Looking at the crypto-focused stocks individually, SA warned that crypto miner Bitfarms (BITF) is at high risk of performing badly when compared with peers. Specifically, the company has inferior profitability and decelerating momentum when looking at its deeply negative levered free cash flow margin, for example. It posted its first operating loss in Q3 since Q2 2020, according to its income statement.
- Crypto-based lender Silvergate Capital (SI) also got flagged due to its stock being overpriced, along with with negative earnings per share revisions. The bank's EPS down revisions of six for its upcoming quarter compared with 0 up revisions. Meanwhile, revenue up revisions of four vs. 0 down revisions. Despite bitcoin's slump, SI stock jumped 11.2% in the past five trading days.
- Similarly, crypto miner Bit Digital (BTBT) got flagged due to decelerating momentum and negative EPS revisions. Meanwhile, the stock is down almost 80% Y/Y and ~30% M/M. SA's Quant Rating has been flashing Sell on BTBT shares since the end of January.
- Consumer finance platform Mogo (MOGO), a consumer finance platform that also enables bitcoins transactions, has decelerating momentum and inferior profitability as well. Its net income margin of -18.25% on a trailing twelve month basis doesn't come close to the sector median at 30.51%. Same goes for return on common equity and cash from operations.
- Some other stocks that offer digital asset products and services are: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT), HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE), SOS (NYSE:SOS), Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF), Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG), MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA), CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK), Humbl (OTCPK:HMBL), MGT Capital (OTCQB:MGTI), Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM).
- Previously, (March 7) Bitcoin dipped to below $40K as a flight for safety took hold.