Colorado's oil and gas regulator has rejected a request by Occidental Petroleum (OXY -1.1%) to drill new oil and gas wells ~800 ft. away from homes, in a proposal that was seen as one of the first big tests of recent changes to state rules that set a wider distance between drilling activity and residential areas.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission voted 4-1 Thursday against Occidental's proposal to drill 33 oil and gas wells near a neighborhood in Firestone, Colo., objecting that 62 homes would be closer than 2K ft. of one of the well sites.

New rules mandated by a 2019 law require new wells to be at least 2K ft. from residential areas and schools unless certain conditions are met; the rule allows for companies to ask for exemptions.

