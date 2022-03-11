Active drilling rigs in the U.S. jumped by 13 to 663 according to the latest Baker Hughes weekly survey, resuming its recent pattern of steady gains after a one-week breather.

Rigs targeting crude oil in the U.S. increased by 8 to 527, while gas rigs gained 5 to 135; rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin jumped by 6 to 316, while the Eagle Ford shale added 2 to 47.

The total rig count had climbed for eight consecutive weeks before last week's pause; oil rigs had increased for six straight weeks heading into last week.

Bank of America's commodities team has forecast 900K bbl/day of lower-48 supply additions on ~100 horizontal rig additions throughout 2022; the oil rig count is now up 37 in the first nine weeks of this year.