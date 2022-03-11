Volkswagen earnings of €15.43B, revenue of €250.2B
Mar. 11, 2022
- Volkswagen press release (OTCPK:VWAGY): FY Earnings of €15.43B.
- Revenue of €250.2B (+12.3% Y/Y).
- 2022 Outlook: Deliveries expected to increase between 5 and 10%, operating return on sales to reach between 7.0 and 8.5%. However, this guidance is subject to the further development of the war in Ukraine and in particular the impact on the Group’s supply chains and the global economy as a whole.
- Strong Automotive Division: net cash flow up by 35% to €8.6B compared to prior year; net liquidity solid at €26.7B, an increase of more than €5B vs. end of 2019 despite comprehensive transformational steps.
- Board of Management and Supervisory Board propose increased dividend of €7.50 per ordinary share and €7.56 per preferred share, equivalent to a payout ratio of 25.4%.