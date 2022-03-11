Catalyst watch for next week: Eyes on FueCell Energy, Dutch Bros, GameStop and FedEx
Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch - a breakdown of some of next week's actionable events that stand out. Check out Saturday morning's regular Stocks to Watch article for a full list of events planned for the week or the Seeking Alpha earnings calendar for companies due to report.
Monday - March 14
- Volatility watch - Options trading is elevated on Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Camber Energy (NYSE:CEI). Stocks generating strong interest on Reddit's WallStreetBets include AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL). Nio (NYSE:NIO) zoomed back to the top of the list of most discussed stocks on Stocktwits after a week of wild swings. Short interest positions as a percentage of total float moved higher again on Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) and Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK).
- All week - The conference schedule includes the 34th Annual Roth Conference, the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference, the JPMorgan Industrials Conference, the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, the Oppenheimer Annual Healthcare Conference and the William Blair Tech Innovator's Conference.
- 9:35 a.m. Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) CEO Chris Kemp will participate in a panel discussion and a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank’s Media, Internet & Telecom Conference.
- 10:00 a.m. Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) will host a virtual R&D Day to review the company’s alvelestat (MPH966) program.
Tuesday - March 15
- All day - The three-day Adobe Summit begins. Featured speakers include Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Chairman/CEO Shantanu Narayen, Nike (NYSE:NKE) CEO John Donahoe and Walgreen Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) CEO Rosalind Brewer. The event has been a share price catalyst for Adobe in the past.
- All day - Shareholders with Peter Thiel-backed Bridgetown 2 Holdings (NASDAQ:BTNB) meet to vote on the deal to take Singapore online real estate firm Property Guru public in a SPAC transaction.
- All day - OPEC will issue its monthly oil market report.
- All day - Companies with notable IPO lockup expirations include Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) and Sportradar Holding (NASDAQ:SRAD). Dutch Bros has more than doubled from the IPO pricing level, while Sportradar is down more than 40% from where it debuted.
- All day - Transunion (NYSE:TRU) will host an Investor Day event. The last time Transunion held a similar event the strong outlook from the company helped spark a +25% rally over the next few months.
- 8:30 a.m. Watch for some potential market ripples with forecasts for the producer price report indicating the headline number will rise 1.0% month-over-month and 10% year-over-year. The report will throw another spotlight on the impact of supply chain disruption and the Russia-Ukraine war.
- 9:00 a.m. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) will broadcast the company's Investor Digital Day. Credicorp management team members participating in the event will discuss how accelerating innovation and the group’s digital transformation strategy is leveraging the full potential of its growth strategy.
Wednesday - March 16
- All day - Shareholders with FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC) meet to vote on the $1.7B SPAC deal to take U.S. fixed wireless broaddband provider Starry public. If the deal is approved, Starry expects to receive $452M in cash on its balance sheet and start trading under the symbol STRY.
- All day - Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) will hold an Analyst Day event that Jefferies has circled as a potential share price catalyst. The firm expects FND’s whitespace opportunity in the U.S. to be discussed, along with the market opportunity in Canada and an update on the company's growth in the commercial segment.
- All day - The go-shop period on the 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) buyout by DCP Capital and Ocean Link Partners expires. Shares of JOBS trade below the deal price of $61.
- 8:00 a.m. CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX) will be one of the more interesting presenters at the JPMorgan Industrials Conference with investors looking for an update on demand expectations and cost headwinds.
- 10:00 a.m. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) is scheduled to hold a virtual investor day. Topics on the agenda include the company's long-term growth opportunities and strategy, business execution and financial outlook, capital allocation priorities and plans to drive long-term shareholder value. Shares of FuelCell are up more than 20% over the last six weeks with investors focused again on alternative energy.
- 10:00 a.m. Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) is scheduled to make a presentation as part of the company's first Investor Day event.
- 2:00 p.m. The Federal Reserve is expected to start off the rate hiking cycle with a 25-point increase in the fed funds target range and issue more specifics on the unwinding of their holdings of Treasuries and agency securities. The probability of a 50-point hike fell to below 2% following Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony to Congress last week. Traders will watch the dot plot of rate increase expectations for the latest read on the central bank's stance.
- 2:00 p.m. Box (NYSE:BOX) will host its Financial Analyst Day event. Shares of Box pushed higher the last time the company held a similar event.
- 2:30 p.m. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference.
- 5:30 p.m. FedEx (NYSE:FDX) holds its earnings conference call with analysts. Shares of FedEx have reversed direction during the last couple of calls when FedEx execs gave more granular details on demand, labor and supply chain trends.
Thursday - March 17
- 8:00 a.m. Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) will host its inaugural investor day event.
- 9:00 a.m. Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) will conduct a webcast focused on the current auto insurance operating environment.
- 11:00 a.m. Brunswick (NYSE:BC) holds a live Q&A session in regard to its Investor Day presentation and Next Wave strategy.
- Postmarket - Companies reporting earnings with big share swings anticipated include Astra Space (ASTR), GameStop (NYSE:GME) and BigbearAi Holdings (NYSE:BBAI). Options is implying a swing of more than 20% for Astra Space, more than 14% for GameStop and more than 12% for BigbearAi.
Friday - March 18
- 10:00 a.m. The latest update on North American pulp, paper and board pricing will be released. Analysts are focused on WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in particular for a bounce if the announced $70 containerboard price increase sticks. "If fully realized, the $70 price hike would improve WRK EPS by ~55% off of a 2021 base with half realized this year," noted Bank of America ahead of the report. International Paper (NYSE:IP) and Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) will also be watched closely.