Harpoon crashes on plans to halt prostate cancer study
Mar. 11, 2022 1:45 PM ETHarpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The clinical-stage immunotherapy company Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP -34.8%) have lost more than a third on Friday after announcing its plans to discontinue the clinical work on HPN424, an experimental therapy for prostate cancer.
- The decision followed “a careful and thorough analysis of our HPN424 data, including our clinical results to date,” Chief Executive Julie Eastland said with the company’s earnings release.
- “…based on those data we have made the decision to discontinue the HPN424 dose escalation study,” she added.
- Formerly the company’s lead candidate, HPN424, was undergoing a Phase 1/2a trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
- In December 2020, Harpoon (NASDAQ:HARP) reported that one patient out of seven showed a confirmed partial response in the trial. The decision to halt the trial comes only a few months after Eastland took over as Harpoon’s (HARP) CEO in early November.