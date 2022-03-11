Digital Turbine shares drop 7% to fall close to 52-week-low
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) shares fell as much as 7%, Friday, as the provider of application software for mobile network operators tumbled closer to its recent 52-week-low point.
- There was no notable news behind Digital Turbine's (APPS) downturn. The company's shares fell to a 52-week-low of $34.38 on March 8, and are down by more than 22% since it reported fiscal third-quarter results on Feb. 8.
- In mid-February, despite getting caught in digital ad-tracking changes announced by Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), Digital Turbine (APPS) go some upbeat views from analysts at Oppenheimer, who said the company "is firmly in the winning category," of its industry.