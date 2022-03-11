Equitrans Midstream (ETRN +1.4%) jumps as much as 6.5% after the stock was discussed positively on CNBC and Senator Joe Manchin reiterated his desire that the Biden administration use the Defense Production Act if necessary to ensure completion of the stalled Mountain Valley Pipeline.

"The Defense Production Act allows us to do things under very, very challenging times. I don't think we have more challenging times" than now, Manchin reportedly told the CERAWeek by S&P Global energy conference in Houston.

The senator also said the U.S. needs to support its energy industry and that current policies have allowed Russia's Vladimir Putin to "weaponize energy."

Equitrans, which has gained nearly since February 24, owns a 47.8% stake in Mountain Valley and will operate the pipeline; other owners include NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) and RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO).

On CNBC's Halftime Report, Jon Najarian recommended Equitrans and Valero Energy (VLO +4.2%) as stocks "at the core of huge demand going forward."

The Mountain Valley Pipeline is more than 90% complete but has been challenged by environmentalists, and a federal court in January rejected its permit to cross the Jefferson National Forest.