Houghton Mifflin second biggest holder said to have issues with Veritas Capital sale

E-learning online education or internet encyclopedia concept. Open laptop and book compilation in a classroom.

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

  • Houghton Mifflin's (NASDAQ:HMHC) second biggest shareholder is said to have concerns about the company's $2.8B sale to Veritas Capital.
  • Burgundy Asset Management has some reservations about the sale to Veritas, according to a Dealreporter item from late Thursday. It wasn't known if Burgundy would tender its shares for the transaction.
  • The opposition follows at least fourth other shareholders that have come out against the deal, including Engine Capital, which on Wednesday said it won't tender its shares for the combination.
  • Last month HMHC holder Breach Inlet said it's "extremely disappointed" by the company's decision to sell themselves to Veritas for a "paltry" $21/share.
  • Earlier today, Pearson Plc (NYSE:PSO) disclosed that it rejected an $8.5B offer from Apollo (NYSE:APO) to purchase the education company.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.