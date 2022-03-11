Houghton Mifflin second biggest holder said to have issues with Veritas Capital sale
Mar. 11, 2022 2:37 PM ETHoughton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC)PSOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Houghton Mifflin's (NASDAQ:HMHC) second biggest shareholder is said to have concerns about the company's $2.8B sale to Veritas Capital.
- Burgundy Asset Management has some reservations about the sale to Veritas, according to a Dealreporter item from late Thursday. It wasn't known if Burgundy would tender its shares for the transaction.
- The opposition follows at least fourth other shareholders that have come out against the deal, including Engine Capital, which on Wednesday said it won't tender its shares for the combination.
- Last month HMHC holder Breach Inlet said it's "extremely disappointed" by the company's decision to sell themselves to Veritas for a "paltry" $21/share.
- Earlier today, Pearson Plc (NYSE:PSO) disclosed that it rejected an $8.5B offer from Apollo (NYSE:APO) to purchase the education company.