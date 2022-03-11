CVS CEO terminates executives following sexual harassment investigation - WSJ
Mar. 11, 2022
- CVS Health (CVS +0.0%) CEO Karen Lynch terminated a regional sales manager and several executives who supervised him over the handling of sexual harassment complaints that were substantiated, The Wall Street Journal reported.
- Lynch became aware of the allegations in December and an investigation ended in January with the firing of the manager. However, some of the manager's superiors were also let go for not taking the allegations as seriously as they should have, Lynch wrote in a memo to CVS (CVS +0.0%) staff.
- In a call with senior employees earlier Friday, Lynch said an office would be created to handle such complaints in a confidential manner in the future.
