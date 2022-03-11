First-quarter mergers and acquisitions deals valued at $10B+ are "roughly on pace" to match the tally of nine deals in both Q1 and Q4 of 2021, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence's report dated March 3.

"If the pace slows, the first quarter could have the fewest $10 billion-plus deals since the second quarter of 2020, when only four such deals were announced during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic," the report said.

Q1 M&A deals larger than $10B continue to decelerate as total transaction volume and number of deals dip for the third consecutive month. Three of these deals were announced in February, with the largest being TD Bank (NYSE:TD) acquiring First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) in a $13.4B all-cash transaction, advised by J.P. Morgan Securities, Morgan Stanley and TD Securities; followed by Healthcare Trust of America's (NYSE:HTA) combination with Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) in an $11.21B deal. J.P. Morgan also advised HTA. And specialty materials company Celanese (NYSE:CE) bought DuPont's (NYSE:DD) mobility and materials unit for $11.0B. Bank of America Securities and Goldman Sachs were the financial advisers on the Celanese-DuPont deal. Additionally, Goldman Sachs advised on four of the six $10B+ deals in 2022 and also served as one of six advisers on the Discovery-Warner Media transaction.

Meanwhile, the three deals brought Q1 global transaction value on deals valued at $10B+ to $132.20B across six transactions.

Previously, (Dec. 31, 2021) Goldman Sachs took the lead in global M&A market share in 2021.