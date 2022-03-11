Amazon Prime Video (AMZN +0.5%) has pulled off a rare feat: It's topped the streaming ratings with a program for the first time - a chart position that's usually the province of Netflix (NFLX -4%).

Amazon's action thriller Reacher (based on Lee Child's Jack Reacher book series) streamed 1.589 billion minutes to top Nielsen's most recent weekly streaming ratings (for Feb. 7-Feb. 13).

That total was actually down from what Reacher pulled the week prior: 1.843 billion minutes. But then, it had to contend with the ongoing success of a new season of Ozark (NFLX -4%), which streamed 2.372 billion minutes then. In the latest week, Ozark fell off to 1.222 billion minutes, good enough for third place behind Netflix's Sweet Magnolias (1.556 billion minutes).

Netflix's debut of Inventing Anna, meanwhile, landed at fourth with 1.219 billion minutes streamed, just ahead of two entries from Disney+ (DIS -0.4%): animated-film hit Encanto (1.183 billion minutes) and The Book of Boba Fett, which used its season finale to yet again boost weekly numbers, hitting 885 million minutes.

Rounding out the overall top 10 were four other Netflix (NFLX -4%) programs: No. 7, NCIS (796 million minutes); No. 8, Raising Dion (757 million); No. 9, CoComelon (674 million); and No. 10, Criminal Minds (653 million).

Netflix led the acquired-series chart with library titles (NCIS, CoComelon, Criminal Minds, Seinfeld and Grey's Anatomy), but Hulu (DIS -0.4%, CMCSA -0.4%) landed at the sixth spot there with Rick and Morty (385 million minutes streamed), and Disney+ at No. 7 with The Simpsons (295 million).

The original-series list is also usually dominated by Netflix, though Amazon's Reacher topped it for this week, and Disney's The Book of Boba Fett settled in at fifth.

And Disney continued topping the streaming movies chart as Encanto marked its seventh straight week streaming a billion minutes-plus, ahead of a list of Netflix titles including The Tinder Swindler (480 million minutes), Despicable Me 2 (362 million), Despicable Me (253 million), Tall Girl 2 (195 million), Home Team (180 million) and The Privilege (163 million). Disney also put Moana (161 million) and Luca (153 million) on that list, ahead of Amazon's I Want You Back (149 million).

(A reminder that Nielsen streaming ratings incorporate viewing from five major streamers: Amazon Prime Video (AMZN +0.5%), Apple TV+ (AAPL -1.7%), Disney+ (DIS -0.4%), Hulu (DIS -0.4%, CMCSA -0.4%) and Netflix (NFLX -4%).)

Amazon has recently cut off Prime Video to Russia, following a service cut from Netflix.