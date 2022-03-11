Herbalife to suspend operations in Russia, stop shipping products
Mar. 11, 2022 3:15 PM ETHerbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Joining other multinational companies, Herbalife Nutrition (HLF -0.4%) will suspend operations in its 62 sales centers in Russia and stop shipping products there.
- The company noted it does not manufacture any products in the country.
- As of February, the company had 44K active distributors in Russia.
- Herbalife (HLF -0.4%) said it will donate any profit from its Russian business to organizations supporting Ukrainian refugees.
- Check out what other consumer staples companies have the largest sales exposure to Russia and Ukraine.